ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jack Black used to think he was a ‘horrible’ actor

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Jack Black, who is enjoying a decades-long career in Hollywood starring in hits such as ‘School of Rock’ and ‘Nacho Libre’, has said when he first started out he thought he was “horrible” until he saw the final cut in cinemas.

“I remember the first movie I ever did. I saw a rough cut, and I was like, “Oh, my god, I’m a bad actor. I’m horrible,” he said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“And then, the editor just did some magic, and by the end, when it was released in theatres, I was like, “Oh, my god, I’m fantastic. I’m fantastic at acting!'”

The ‘Kung Fu Panda’ star went on to explain that it was all “magic” done in post-production and claimed that editors don’t get the credit they deserve.

He told Collider, “The editor trims away all the fat, which is a crucial job. People don’t celebrate the editor!”

Meanwhile, Jack admitted that even though it would be “cool” to step behind the camera and become a director, he prefers to be the one “putting on a show.”

He said, “At the end of the day, I like putting on a show. I don’t know that I’d like to be a director.”

“It would be cool to be a director, just because of the respect that you get. It would be cool to be Paul Thomas Anderson or Taika Waititi, where people look up to you and respect you. But I don’t know if I really want the job.”

20220812-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Fight Club’ gets new ending in China which shows authorities win

    BTS to drop new album on June 10

    Viola Davis in talks to star in ‘Peacemaker’ spinoff series

    Director Quentin Tarantino and wife Danielle welcome their second baby