INDIASCI-TECH

Jack Dorsey has a pure heart: Elon Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Defending Jack Dorsey once again, his billionaire friend Elon Musk on Friday said that the former Twitter CEO has a “pure heart”.

Reacting to a Twitter follower who asked if Dorsey lied before the US Congress, Musk replied: “Jack has a pure heart.”

Dogecoin influencer Matt Wallace posted: “Crypto culture changed Jack Dorsey. He went from a censorship champion to someone who supports freedom! Respect for his moves to help undo the damage he did.”

Dorsey, along with Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce on March 25 this year, over the spread of misinformation and disinformation in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots.

Dorsey is currently testing another social media app to compete with Twitter.

According to media reports, the 45-year-old Dorsey is looking for beta testers for his decentralised social App ‘Bluesky’.

Dorsey posted on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be “a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it”.

Last week, Dorsey tweeted, “nobody knows anything”.

To this, Musk responded: “Magic knows it all.”

Musk and Dorsey recently got into an argument over the “Birdwatch” function and the social media platform’s vision.

Dorsey earlier apologised to Twitter’s employees, following the company’s layoff of nearly 50 per cent of its workforce as part of the new owner’s ambitious revamp plan.

20221125-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I will not contest: Akhilesh on UP Assembly polls

    Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan lauds weekend-centric ISL, says better for...

    ‘Why gender discrimination?’: SC steps in to allow women to take...

    Telangana BJP alleges conspiracy by TRS, AIMIM to create unrest