Jack Dorsey says running Twitter ‘hard’

After Twitter-owner Elon Musk introduced reading posts limits on the platform, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday said that running the micro-blogging platform is “hard”.

Dorsey tweeted, “Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone.”

He further said that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, “which are immense.”

“It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will,” he added.

Dorsey also expressed his hope that the Twitter team would consider utilising open protocols like Bitcoin and Nostr to help ease the burden.

“Good for all, and critical to preserve the open internet,” he added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Dorsey’s post.

When one user said, “Twitter is the only decent social app. Insta, Facebook. TikTok all cringe and shit.”

“Agree,” Dorsey replied.

Another user commented, “Kind of a subtle jab lol. Saying Twitter is not thriving now.”

“Not at all. It’s always had unmatched potential. Still does,” former Twitter CEO replied.

Dorsey’s statement came a day after Twitter-owner Elon Musk said that temporary limits have been applied on who will read how many posts in a day, in order to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.

