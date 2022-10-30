SCI-TECHWORLD

Jack Dorsey to take on Musk’s Twitter with new App: Report

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, the microblogging site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey is reportedly testing another social network App to compete with the Blue Bird.

According to People, a week before Musk finalised his acquisition deal, the 45-year-old former CEO Dorsey announced that he is looking for beta testers for his decentralised social App Bluesky.

“The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process. It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues,” the company was quoted as saying.

“As we beta test, we’ll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it’s ready, we’ll move to the open beta, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test’s waitlist,” it added.

Last week, Dorsey posted on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be “a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it.”

In 2019, Twitter founded Bluesky as a way to develop a similar decentralised concept for the company.

Dorsey wrote in a Q&A at the time that “the biggest and long-term goal is to build a durable and open protocol for public conversation,” reports People.

