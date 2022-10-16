ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jack Harlow to do double duty on ‘SNL’ as host and musical guest

American rapper Jack Harlow is set to serve as the host and musical guest on the next episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ which is set to air on October 29.

SNL announced the booking on this week’s episode, which also features another music star as both host and musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion, reports Variety.

This will mark the first time Harlow has hosted SNL, and his second time as musical performer. Jack made his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest on March 27, 2021, alongside host Maya Rudolph.

According to Variety, Harlow released his major label debut ‘That’s What They All Say’ in 2020, and followed that up with this year’s ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’. In 2021, he was named Variety’s hitmaker of the year. Harlow was just named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards.

Saturday Night Live returned for its Season 48 on October 1, with Miles Teller making his debut as host for the first time. Brandon Gleeson also had his first-ever SNL hosting stint on October 8. Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on October 1, with Willow on October 8.

