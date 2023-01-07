BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Jack Ma relinquishes control of Ant Group to put its IPO back on track

NewsWire
0
0

Billionaire Jack Ma has relinquished control of Ant Group in a bid to restructure China’s largest fintech company and put it back on path for an initial public offering (IPO), the media reported on Saturday.

According to the South China Morning Post, Ma will end an “acting-in-concert pact” with Ant’s chairman Eric Jing, former chief executive Simon Hu and Alibaba Group Holding veteran Jiang Fang.

The pact had given Ma 53.46 per cent of the voting power in the fintech company, according to a company statement.

The overhauling of Ant Group’s shareholding structure dilutes the voting power of its founder Ma to make China’s largest fintech company more “transparent and diversified”.

In November 2020, the Chinese regulators forced Ant Group to axe its world record-setting $39.7 billion IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ma and other top executives were summoned to meet regulators.

The company said that after the restructuring, major shareholders of Ant “will independently exercise their voting rights”.

“No shareholder will, alone or jointly with another shareholder, have the power to control the outcome of Ant’s general meetings or nominate the majority of Ant’s board of directors and therefore have control over Ant,” the company informed.

Ma, who has gone into hiding after regulatory crackdown in China amid the massive Covid surge in the country, resurfaced in a short video on the New Year, citing ‘difficult’ and ‘extraordinary’ year to the rural teachers in the country.

The billionaire was last spotted in Tokyo, living a quiet and peaceful life amid the big tech crackdown in his home country.

Ma has largely disappeared from public view since he criticised Chinese regulators two years ago.

20230107-104606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMIF provides critical oxygen products to Delhi govt

    IL&FS Resolution: Recovery of Rs 57K cr expected by March next...

    TN tries to make the most of Kitex group’s tiff with...

    UP in high spirits as excise revenue goes up