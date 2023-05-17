ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackie Shroff after watching ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: ‘Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Jackie Shroff has become a fan of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ after watching the Marvel film.

The actor attempted to explain the story of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, saying, “Ek baar Quantum Realm ke andar gaya uske baad tadkta Bhadakta adventure shuru hojata hai aur pura picture mai daba daba ke action hai.”

In this fun collaboration, he said that the movie has twisted turns and spooky structures.

He said: “Ab kya bolu? World ka Youngest action hero apne ghar mein hi hai. Ye superhero log ka ladayi dekhke main toh bohot inspire hota hu, abhi wo haali mein dekha Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kya first class picture banaya hai, ekdum khidki tod action and alag hi experience!.”

