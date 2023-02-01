ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackie Shroff is ‘overwhelmed and grateful’ for meaningful gift from fans

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, spoke about receiving a special gift from his fans. The fans of the actor organised a pooja, a blood donation drive, community lunch for above 10,000 people and distribution of blankets and books to underprivileged children.

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and said: “I feel really overwhelmed and grateful to have fans who organise such social interest activities. This makes you believe that there are indeed good people in this society. I am really glad that my fans have been organising such community events and drives for my birthday over the years.”

He further mentioned: “It is a gift that I will never forget for years to come. I hope they continue doing such good deeds for the betterment of this society.”

Jackie Shroff makes a number of donations to shelter homes and the Haji Ali Dargah on his birthday. He also helps underprivileged children and families as well as senior citizens by providing them food, ration, groceries and blankets.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Quotation Gang’ directed by Vivek.K. Kannan.

