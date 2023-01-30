ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Jackie Shroff narrates Hall of Fame, light and sound show in Leh on Martyrs’ Day

NewsWire
Actor Jackie Shroff recently lent his voice as the narrator for the Hall of Fame, light and sound show in Leh on the occasion of the Martyrs’ Day on Monday. The show commemorated the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend their motherland in the Indo-Pak wars.

Recollecting the experience, the actor said: “It was a very prideful moment to bestow my voice as a narrator for the Hall of Fame, Leh light and sound show. The show depicts the glorious stories of the war and valour of Indian soldiers in the Leh-Ladakh region and I am very grateful to be a part of this remarkable experience.”

He also took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the Indian map draped in Indian tricolour. He wrote in the caption: “How can we let their sacrifice fade away? How can we forget their sacrifice? How can we forget mother’s sons, who took on martyrdom with a smile on their faces?”

Apart from Jackie Shroff, a few notable artists have also lent their voices for this show directed by Shrenik Oswal.

