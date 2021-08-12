Jackie Shroff is all set to portray a war correspondent in the the Hindi remake of the Dutch film ‘The Interview’. The actor tagged starring in the movie titled ‘The Interview: Night of 26/11’ as a good opportunity and shared details about his character.

In the Laurens C. Postma directorial, Jackie is playing a war correspondent, who finds himself changing tracks from his serious journalism to a sensational one when he gets a chance to interview a leading Bollywood actress played by actress Anjum Nayar.

Jackie said: “The Interview was a thrilling drama, and to star in its Hindi remake was a great opportunity. I enjoyed working with international director Laurens Postma, playing a war correspondent who is stuck in an interview with a Bollywood actress on the night of 26/11, but as the hours pass, the interview derails with a lot of twists and turns!”

He added: “The adapted screenplay by Farrukh Dhondy and Postma, with dialogue by Prawal Raman, gave me a lot of depth.”

Dutch director Laurens C. Postma praised Jackie for playing the lead role in the movie.

He added: “For my first film here, Theo Van Gogh’s acclaimed original was just apt for a great confrontational drama in Hindi, and no better actor than veteran Jackie Shroff could play the leading role, his performance is just outstanding!”

Pappee Sangtani, the producer of the movie, added: “We are very excited to bring this unique dramatic thriller to the audience.”

Monty Sharma has done the background music and dialogues have been written by Prawal Raman.

The screenplay was penned by Laurens and Farrukh Dhondy. ‘The Interview: Night of 26/11’ has been produced by Pappee Sangtani, Sunitha Ram, Laurens Postma, and Fourth Wall Entertainment.

It will premiere on BookMyShow Stream TVOD at the end of August.

–IANS

dc/kr