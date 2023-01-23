ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackie Shroff promises laptop, Internet to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is also known as ‘Bhidu’ in his fan circles, recently attended the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Grand Finale’, where he had an emotional moment with a contestant Harsh Sikandar.

After Harsh’s performance, Jackie Shroff went on stage and gave him a hug and promised to give him a laptop and pay one year for his Internet and electricity bills.

The 9-year-old finalist Harsh Sikandar is the breadwinner of his family after the unfortunate demise of his father. He sings devotional songs at jagratas and whatever he earns from that, he uses it to take care of his mother and siblings. Hearing this, Jackie Shroff told Harsh that he would give him a laptop for his online classes so that he could learn and teach at home.

The actor said: “Your voice is so pure that it touches everyone’s soul. And I want you to concentrate on nurturing it and honing your skills.”

He further mentioned: “That’s why I will be giving you one year of paid Internet and electricity bills, admission at a service centre with a free tutor and a laptop so that you can take and give classes from your home. I hope you keep honing your skills and achieve success to great lengths”.

Everyone including the contestant, his mother and the judges got emotional as Jackie Shroff extended this kind gesture to Harsh.

