After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take plunge into the action genre with his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

On what made him do an action film, Jackky said, “I aim to create a unique universe of high-octane action entertainers for Indian audiences, and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ marks our foray into this. Stepping into the world of action is something I am very passionate about.”

He added, “I am really looking forward to creating top-notch action sequences and we are ready and super excited to take the Indian audience on a new journey of action films packed with entertainment and thrill. We will explore various kinds of stories and create content that the larger section of the viewers can resonate with. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay sir, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran is just the start and it is the first of our vision.”

Jackky had recently announced the release date of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The producer also has ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.

20230509-180403