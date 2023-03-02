ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ from Scotland

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is busy with his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, recently took to social media to share a picture from the film’s shoot in Scotland. The BTS (behind the scenes) picture gives a glimpse of the magnanimous scale of the film along with tanks, guns and explosions.

In the picture, one can see the vast expanse of a landscape captured with a wide angle lens with war machines and an explosion filling up the screen. Jackky captioned the picture, “Guns Tanks Explosionskaboom ?? See you guys at cinema. #BMCM #Scotland”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will bring together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the powerful antagonist.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. In addition, Jackky also has ‘Ganapath – Part 1’ in the pipeline for the release.

20230302-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arshi Khan: Funny to see how low people go to participate...

    Vishal Gandhi, Manish Khanna open up on their entry into the...

    Irish thriller ‘Blood’ to get Indian adaptation

    Vidhi Pandya reminisces the time she received her first pay check