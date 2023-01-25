ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whose film ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’ will see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran giving a new twist to the story, recently opened up on the decision to cast Prithviraj for the part.

He said, “We completely believe in inclusive cinema and Prithiviraj adds a lot of credibility to the film. He represents the Southern film industry in a big way and with him coming on board, it makes ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’, a bilingual film in the true sense.”

“I think the audience will really enjoy Akshay Sir, Tiger, and Prithviraj’s combination together under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar,” he added.

‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is produced by Pooja Entertainment, and will release in 2023.

20230125-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Kaushal, Yami to be seen in heist-gone-wrong movie by ‘Mimi’...

    ‘Salesman of the Year’ trailer depicts tribulations of a Hyderabadi salesman...

    Manan Joshi happy to relate with his role in ‘Kabhi Kabhie...

    Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey thank fans as daily soap ‘Meet’ completes...