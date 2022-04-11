Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up to bring fresh musical talents to the fore as he has entered in a strategic partnership with Warner Music India through his venture Jjust Music.

Their first joint release will be an English-language pop track by Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff.

Commenting on the development, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create path-breaking music content and provide independent Indian artists a platform, while supporting them with our experience, expertise, and resources. I am thrilled to bring to life my vision for Indian music through this unique collaboration with Warner Music India.”

“Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only boost confidence and enhance the quality of the music created by artists on our roster”, he added.

The association will see Warner Music India make its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from being plugged into Warner Music’s global network.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, shared: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, added, “Jackky has brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flair to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. It’s an exciting moment for us and we hope also for those many Indian artists who want a place on the global stage.”

