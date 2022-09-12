ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music releases teaser of love song ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music has unveiled the teaser of its new song ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’, which captures the feeling of an aching heart that’s madly in love but hurting.

The most awaited teaser of Jjust Music’s upcoming release ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’ is sung by Stebin Ben. The teaser showcases the chemistry between actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sarah Anjuli.

‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’ is a story of a couple who are about to part ways and that is when the lover asks his beloved to spend an entire day with him just before she leaves him. He makes sure to make the day special and makes wonderful memories.

Now with the teaser being released, the next is the release of ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’, which will take place on September 14. It is composed by Prem and Hardeep. The number is directed & choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for it’s first Pan-India music video Mashooka starring Rakul Preet Singh.

20220912-155004

