ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Jacqueline Byers: I approached ‘Prey for the Devil’ as a psychological drama

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Jacqueline Byers has shared why she took up ‘Prey for the Devil’, a horror movie experience, as a psychological drama.

Following a global rise in demonic possessions, the film begins with the catholic church reopening its exorcism schools in order to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. The main character of Sister Ann will be played by Jacqueline Byers.

As the holy and the unholy take on a battle of wits, Ann is taken in by a professor that trains her in performing exorcisms to save herself and others from the determined demonic spirit.

Talking about her character in the movie, Jacqueline Byers said: “While Prey for the Devil plays as an intense horror movie experience, I approached it as a psychological drama, specifically the psychology of Ann and what drives her.”

Byers goes on to call Ann a “wounded healer, who has experienced so much in her life and doesn’t want anyone to go through what she did. What drives Ann is defending her mother’s honour. To Ann, there must be a reason for the pain, fear, and terror they both went through.”

“Ann needs it to be true that her mother was possessed. Ann enters the school’s exorcism programme under the guise of a traditional nursing capacity. But her ambition has always exceeded those limitations that others try to impose upon her.”

Directed by German film director Daniel Stamm, ‘Prey for the Devil’ will stream on Lionsgate Play from 24 Feb.

20230222-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sriya Reddy: Stories drive success, language doesn’t matter

    IANS Review: ‘Love Hostel’: Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey shine in...

    Zeeshan Khan doesn’t like trend of falling in love on a...

    ‘Khan Sir’ says humour is the secret sauce of his popular...