Jacqueline Fernandes grooves to BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Flower’

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes jumped on the trending song ‘Flower’ bandwagon and shared a video on social media.

‘Flower’ is a viral track by singer Jisoo, who is a part of the K-Pop all girls super band BLACKPINK.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a transition video from her ‘Dabangg’ tour, where she was seen doing the hook step of the track which is currently all over social media.

In the first half of the clip, Jacqueline sported a casual look and then the video transitioned to her wearing her stage outfits.

She captioned the video: “Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA. Thank you for so much love!!”

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen opposite Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’.

