Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A couple of months ago it was reported that the actress is under the scanner for being involved in a money laundering case with the ED (Enforcement Directorate) of India.

She was under the scanner because of her alleged involvement with Sukesh Chandrashekar, a conman who has been apprehended in a Rs. 200 crore ($27 million) money laundering and extortion case.

Now, as per latest reports, the investigation has uncovered around Rs. 7 crore ($916,000) worth of assets attached to Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.

As per news reports in News18, there is a fixed deposit of Rs. 7.12 crores ($916,000) in Jacqueline’s name. The ED has also uncovered that Sukesh gifted Jacqueline with gifts worth Rs. 5.71 ($746,000) crores using the extorted and laundered money.

It is also believed that Sukesh gave funds amounting to $173,000 and AU$ 27,000 to close members of Jacqueline’s family.

In a statement recorded of the accused (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) who is charged under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), Sukesh stated that he bought around 15 earrings, five bags from Birkin, as well as other luxury goods from big brands like Gucci and Chanel for the actor.

The conman also claimed that among the gifts he gave the actress, there was also a bracelet from Tiffany & Co and bangles and rings from Cartier. He also claimed that he gifted her Rolex watches. He claims that he gifted Jacqueline with jewellery worth Rs. 7 crore ($916,000) and he also reportedly bought her a horse named ‘Espuelah’.

Sukesh said that besides this, he gave a loan of $150,000 to Jacqueline’s sister (who lives in the US). He also claimed that he bought a BMW X5 car as a gift for her, a Maserati as a gift for her parents and for her mother who lives in Bahrain, he bought a Porsche. He also reportedly loaned Jacqueline’s brother $50,000. Jacqueline’s brother lives in Australia.

The charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar accuses him along with 13 others of duping the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter of Rs. 200 crores ($27 million). The officials claim that Chandrashekhar extorted this money from the complainant by duping her into believing that he was using this money to facilitate her husband’s release from prison.