Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready to live out of suitcases

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be living out of suitcases soon.

The actress shared a video on Instagram Stories that shows her practicing yoga while a friend helps her pack and curate looks for her travels.

“The coming months will be in and out of my home. . . packing and getting ready for the coming months,” she wrote along with the video.

It will be on a hop-skip-jump schedule from one set to another for the actress in the coming months, owing to her brand commitments and film assignments.

Jacqueline will be next seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.