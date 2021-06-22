Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is in the mood to dance, going by her Tuesday post on Instagram.

Jacqueline’s new image shows her lying down and flaunting a beautiful smile at the camera. She is seen wearing a white crop top with a mesh neckline. She kept her look simple, with just a pink lip tint.

“It’s time to dance,” she wrote as caption.

The actress recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. The video of the song, shot across Jaisalmer, crossed over 100 million views in just 12 days.

Jacqueline has a packed schedule right now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

