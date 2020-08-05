Canindia News

Jacqueline Fernandez reminisces about a couple of hit songs

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is nostalgic about a couple of her hit songs.

“I can’t believe my song ‘Beat pe booty’ has completed four years and ‘Chandralekha’ has completed three years,” said Jacqueline.

“I miss those times when ‘Beat pe booty’ challenge made everyone groove and I had such an amazing time while learning pole dance for ‘Chandralekha’. I thoroughly enjoyed performing and shooting these songs,” she added.

While “Chandralekha” featured in the film “A Gentleman”, “Beat pe booty” was part of “A Flying Jatt”.

Jacqueline matched steps with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff in “A Gentleman” and “A Flying Jatt” respectively, and also made actor Hrithik Roshan dance to “Beat pe booty” as part of a social media challenge.

