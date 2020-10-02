Canindia News

Strong is the new pretty: Jacqueline Fernandez redefines beauty in new Insta post

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on the backseat of a car. In the image, she is dressed in a beige dress and is pouting at the camera.

Strong is the new pretty 🧜🏻‍♀️

“Strong is the new pretty,” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress recently posted about meeting her mother after 10 months.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police”, directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

