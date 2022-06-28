Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing the heat for a while now because of her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. As per latest reports, the actress has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case.

For the fresh round of questioning, Jacqueline had to fly to New Delhi at the ED headquarters for a fresh round of questioning.

As per the recent reports Jacqueline flew to capital to record her statement following summons from the ED for a new round of questioning. The actress has been accused of having intimate connections with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and it was alleged that nearly Rs. 7.27 crores of funds were seized from the actress as proceeds of crime.

In the last few months, Jacqueline has been questioned more than once with regards to her connection with Chandrashekhar and the actress’ passport was also seized by the ED.

In fact, Jacqueline had to move to court to request for clearance to fly for the recently concluded IIFA awards in Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, Sukesh Chandrashekhar appointed his associate Pinky Irani as the messenger who would deliver luxury and expensive gifts to Jacqueline. In fact, in February 2022, the ED had mentioned in their charge sheet that it was Pinky Irani who had introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh.

In one of her statements, Jacqueline had told the ED that she was given outfits, designer bags as well as high-end accessories from big brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton as well as rings, bracelets and such.

She also said in her recorded statement that she returned a Mini Cooper that he had gifted. However, in spite of all this, the ED has been suspicious because the actress was reportedly in contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar right up until his arrest on August 7, 2021.