Bollywood yesteryear Priya Rajvansh made her debut in Hindi cinema in the year 1964 with the movie ‘Haqeeqat’. During her reign as an actress in Bollywood she worked exclusively for filmmaker Chetan Anand.

It was believed that he invited her to come to Mumbai from London where she was studying acting to be the female lead for her debut movie, the war saga titled, ‘Haqeeqat’.

Once she landed in Mumbai, Priya Rajvansh never left the city and then for the next few years worked exclusively as Chetan Anand’s leading lady in his movies like ‘Hanste Zakhm’, ‘Heer Ranjha’, ‘Kudrat’, ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ and ‘Haathon Ki Lakeeren’.

Priya Rajvansh was brutally murdered on March 27, 2000. She was 63 years old. Now, it seems like filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, of ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’ fame wants to bring the story of this intriguing actress alive in the silver screen and he has roped in Jacqueline Fernandez to play the part.

This casting has been confirmed by producer Deepak Mukut. As yet, it is unclear how the director decided on the casting as it is believed that when Jacqueline was approached for the part, she had never even heard of the murdered actress.

As per reports, Pradeep Sarkar has asked Jacqueline Fernandez to see Priya Rajvansh’s seven movies, which she worked on for director Chetan Anand. Of these movies, ‘Sahib Bahadur’ was a movie, which was never released. In Rajvansh’s acting repertoire, her role in ‘Hanste Zakhm’ as a sex worker particularly stands out.