About a week ago, actress Jacqueline Fernandez filed a plea in a court in Delhi seeking permission to travel internationally for 15 days. She wanted that permission so she could travel to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards.

However, it appears that the actress has now withdrawn her plea. Currently, Jacqueline is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate because her name came up when they were investigating a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case which involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

As per reports, the actress withdrew her application requesting the court to suspend a Lookout circular (LOC) issued against her and also allow her permission to travel internationally. She asked the court to grant her 15 days permission so she could attend events in UAE, Nepal and France.

She further claimed that the ED had seized her passport without providing any explanation. The court at the time had asked the ED about the passport seizing following the plea from Jacqueline.

In her recent withdrawal appeal, Jacqueline said her plans changed as the IIFA awards have now been rescheduled to June from their initial dates of May 17 to May 22. UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of their president His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is also reported that her plans in France and Nepal have also fallen through. The ED informed the Court that Fernandez’s pass to attend the event in Nepal had been cancelled and also, she did not submit the requisite documents for her travel to France.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been interrogated multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is currently being investigated for her alleged relationship with the conman.

Jacqueline has reportedly received several expensive gifts and assets from Chandrashekhar. Under investigation, the actress admitted to receiving the gifts but she insisted that she was not aware of his real identity.

As per reports, Jacqueline told the ED that Sukesh introduced himself to her as the owner of a channel and the gifts he gave her were supposedly a part of him trying to approach her with film offers.