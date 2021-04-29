Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram following reached the 50-million mark on Thursday.

“I am immensely grateful to my family of 50 million for their constant love and support. Everything I am is because of them. I pray for their safety and well-being in these trying times. I hope they all, their families, friends and in fact everyone in the world comes out of this soon,” Jacqueline said.

The Bollywood star has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey”, and returns with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. “Cirkus” casts her with Ranveer Singh while Jacqueline also features in the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

–IANS

ym/vnc