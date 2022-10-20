ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino get along really well

NewsWire
0
0

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino are on good terms – but it took the pair some time.

The two appeared on the recent episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook Watch with co-host of the show, Adrienne Banfield Norris. They had a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years, reports People magazine.

“We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn’t been easy along the way,” Pinkett Smith admitted while seated next to Zampino at the table. Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it,” she added as the group dove into their conversation on “toxic forgiveness”.

According to People, Zampino noted that she and Pinkett Smith have been learning how to befriend each other “since we were babies,” in reference to her three-year-long marriage to Will, 54, before he tied the knot with Pinkett Smith in December 1997.

During the episode, Pinkett Smith also recalled an incident in which Zampino “marched into the master bedroom” at her and Will’s home because she “wanted to see what was going on, like how it was decorated and all that.”

“It was early on and I think you were just like… I just need you to know who the queen bee is around here,” she said, quoted by People magazine. “I was like, ‘Well damn, she did pick the house out, I can’t say nothing.’ We were both very fiery.”

Zampino credited Pinkett Smith for always treating Trey well, telling her that “your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him”.

20221020-140004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo flaunt PDA amid cheating allegations

    Oscars viewership rises 56% to 15.4 mn after last year’s historic...

    IANS Review: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: A plain-vanilla crime thriller (IANS Rating: ***)

    Alec Baldwin’s daughter says he’s ‘suffering tremendously’ after ‘Rust’ tragedy