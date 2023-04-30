ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden spotted in Seoul

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was not going to let her cancelled ‘Red Table Talk’ show get in the way of having a good time as she headed to South Korea with her son Jaden Smith.

The duo were snapped on the red carpet for a fashion spectacle in the country’s capital, Seoul, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actress, 51, and her 24-year-old son were pictured enjoying some mother-and-son time, with mum Jada all smiles.

Jada, meanwhile, cut a more sultry look as she stared down the lens of the cameras at the pre-fall show for Louis Vuitton’s range.

The iconic designer’s collection was unveiled to those in attendance at the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Jada opted for an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a long black leather jacket and laced-up high-heeled boots.

She paired the outfit with a matching belt and oversized brown Louis Vuitton clutch which both featured the designer’s trademark floral pattern.

Singer-actor Jaden turned up in an oversized coat and trousers combination and also rocked a pair of edgy platform boots to help him tower above his mother. Underneath his large clothing, a number of silver chains peeked through.

20230430-181603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ to open 66th...

    ‘Money is no who I am’: Kanye admits anti-Semitic stance has...

    James Gray, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong get emotional at ‘Armageddon Time’...

    Halsey battles food poisoning at UK festival