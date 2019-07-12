Jadeja was inconsolable after India’s loss against NZ: Wife

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) It is no secret that Ravindra Jadeja looked like a man possessed when he played a counter-attacking knock against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup, which India lost by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday.

And now his wife Rivaba has revealed that the all-rounder was shattered after the loss. Jadeja had hit a whirlwind 77 off just 59 balls.

“He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, ‘if I wouldn’t have got out, we could’ve won’. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it,” she told Bombay Times.

His wife went on to add that he has always been the performer when the chips are down and the team needs him.

“If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, he was the Man of the Match in the final for his all-round performance,” she pointed out.

–IANS

bbh/arm