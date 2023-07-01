INDIA

Jaden Smith reveals mum Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him to psychedelics

NewsWire
0
0

  Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, has revealed the extent of his bond with his mother. He admitted that she introduced him to psychedelics.

The 24-year-old explained that his mother also paved the way for psychedelic drug usage in his family, including his father, Will Smith and sister Willow Smith, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” he said at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver.

“It was just her for a really, really long time, and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Jaden also noted that his use of psychedelics helped him build a stronger bond with his 22-year-old sister and half-brother Trey Smith, 30, who is Will’s son from his past marriage to Sheree Zampino. As per USA Today, he continued: “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past.”

But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Jada has undoubtedly been a long advocate of using psychedelics and has spoken candidly about how it helped her through “crippling depression”.

Speaking on Red Table Talk in 2021, she said: “I struggled with depression for so long, I mean crippling depression. And the thing about plant medicine is that it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Jada may have to discuss her personal woes elsewhere as it was recently revealed that her Facebook series ‘Red Table Talk’ was cancelled.

Breaking her silence shortly after the news was made public, Jada admitted she was “sorry” to see those who worked on the show “disband”.

2023070132253

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heavy snowfall in Kedarnath obstructs way to Dham

    TN Police on alert after fly-by night operators dupe people

    Bhumihars, MBCs distanced themselves from BJP: Sushil Modi

    CCI action against Google to bring in fair play in Indian...