Jadson Morais banned for five matches

Shandong Taishan defender Jadson Morais has received a five-match ban for striking a Tianjin player during a Chinese Super League (CSL) game.

The 31-year-old Brazilian player was shown the red card after he punched Tianjin’s striker Robert Beric in the face during the stoppage time of the 3-3 draw last Saturday.

As a result of the incident, Beric sustained a broken nose and was transported to the hospital for medical attention, a Xinhua report said.

“Jadson demonstrated an act of aggression by hitting an opposing player in the face, which led to the victim’s physical injury,” stated the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in a release on Tuesday.

The governing body of Chinese football imposed a fine of 50,000 yuan on Jadson, in addition to the five-game suspension.

20230523-142402

