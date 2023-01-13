INDIA

Jagadanand Singh supports Chandra Shekhar Yadav on ‘Ram Charit Manas’ comment

With Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav facing criticism from all corners over his comments on the “Ram Charit Manas”, his RJD on Friday came finally in his support, saying “Mandal does not bend its head against Kamandal”.

State RJD chief Jagadanand Singh, after two days of silence, said that the entire party is standing behind Yadav, and he will not take back his statement on “Ram Charit Manas”.

“The RJD cannot allow Mandal people to get defeated by people who are having the ideology of Kamandal (saffron ideology). We have socialist ideology of (Ram Manohar) Lohia Ji, of Karpoori Thakur, who fought for socialist values for his entire life. Our socialist leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is ill. Now, we have no socialist revolutionary leader but whatever they guided the path, Chandra Shekhar Ji is doing politics on it,” he said.

“Chandra Shekhar Ji would not get afraid of it. I want to assure him that the entire RJD family is standing by him. We have always fought against the Kamandal ideology and we will do so again. There is no need to step back,” he added.

Yadav, during the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, claimed that the “Manu Smriti”, “Ram Charit Manas” and second RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar’s “Bunch of Thoughts” spread hatred in the society.

20230113-210604

