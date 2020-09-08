Jagan calls for redefining Andhra’s education system

Amaravati, Sep 9 (IANS) A day after the National Statistical Office (NSO) adjudged Andhra Pradesh with the lowest literacy rate billing — 64 per cent in the country, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his government schemes will redefine the education system to reach 100 per cent literacy rate.

“Schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevenaawe are redefining the education system in Andhra Pradesh, paving the way for 100 per cent literacy,” said Reddy.

On World Literacy Day, the Chief Minister said education is an important tool which can combat poverty and inequality. He said education can empower, transform and uplift lives.

For 2017-18, the NSO rated the southern state lower than Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in literacy rate for individuals above seven years of age.

On Tuesday, Reddy instructed officials to speed up the work on Nadu-Nedu (before and after) project in schools across the state.

Nadu-Nedu is an ambitious school infrastructure upgrading project, aimed at reducing the student dropout rate.

“The government desires to improve the learning outcomes and decrease the dropout rate in all schools by taking up various measures including upgrading the school infrastructure through the implementation of Mana Badi (our school) – Nadu Nedu programme,” said an official.

Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), Municipal and Health Departments, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, and Samagra Shiksha are the implementing agencies of Nadu-Nedu.

In the ‘Spandana’ video conference, Reddy instructed the district collectors and joint collectors to monitor the quality of Nadu-Nedu works.

To the initial set of nine tasks assigned under the project, the construction of kitchen sheds in schools has also been included.

Reddy said the work on Nadu-Nedu programme should be completed by the end of September and before October 5, when the schools are scheduled to open after the months-long Coronavirus-induced hiatus.

The official apprised the Chief Minister of the work completed under the scheme.

Reddy is taking a special interest in improving education levels and outcomes in the state. He is personally examining the schoolbags and shoes meant for distributing them to eligible children.

Reddy came to power in May 2019 and has completed 15 months in office.

