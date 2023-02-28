Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the opposition TDP and Jana Sena if they have the guts to contest all 175 Assembly seats in the next elections.

He alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena have become envious of the credibility and political goodwill of his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), adding that these parties will continue to suffer as jealousy has no cure.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Tenail after releasing Rs 1,090.76 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Asserting that the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the government will ensure a clean sweep of 175 seats in the next elections, he said that the opposition parties are scared of becoming irrelevant.

The Chief Minister asked the people to vote for the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they have benefitted from its welfare measures.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people to see the qualitative difference between the TDP rule “which had pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of friendly media and foster son Pawan Kalyan” and the present YSRCP government which has been implementing plethora of welfare and developmental programmes for the economic prosperity of the people.

He stated that the state is witnessing a class war between the poor backed by the government and the capitalists backed by the opposition and cautioned people to be wary of the conspiracies of the envious TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu-led gang of four and “his foster son” Pawan Kalyan.

Reiterating that the people are the backbone of the YSRCP, he said the government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises and exuded confidence that it would only bring victory to the party in all 175 seats.

He asked people not to be carried away by “the misleading and false propaganda of the unethical TDP and Jana Sena which are not even confident of contesting all the seats”.

He claimed that the YSRCP government with a generous heart did good things for the welfare of people unlike the TDP rule that cheated every section of the society.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state enjoyed good rains during the last three and half years due to God’s blessings. During TDP rule, the state suffered from drought as it was headed by Chandrababu Naidu “who is an embodiment of injustice, cheating and lies”, he added.

20230228-211602