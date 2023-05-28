INDIA

Jagan discusses Andhra-related issues with Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed various issues related to the state.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here, the meeting which took place at Amit Shah’s residence lasted for over 40 minutes on state-related issues.

The Chief Minister urged to endorse the revised estimates of the Polavaram project and ensure Union Cabinet’s approval.

The unresolved issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during bifurcation should be expedited, he urged the Union Home Minister.

He also discussed about the issues of division of assets including Andhra Pradesh Bhavan between the two states as per Schedule 9 and 10 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

CM Jagan also mentioned the electricity dues receivable from Telangana government and he urged that steps should be taken for the clearance of dues.

