Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh is trying to create division among people of different regions in the state.

The actor alleged that Jana Sena’s programme ‘Janavani’ was not allowed in Visakhapatnam as the government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy feared that it would expose land encroachments by ministers and MPs of the YSRCP.

He was addressing a news conference at the party office here Monday evening after his return from Visakhapatnam after a two-day visit which saw scores of his party workers being arrested for attack on vehicles, a minister and YSRCP leaders at the airport and police subsequently barring from addressing any meeting or rally.

Pawan Kalyan denied involvement of his party in the incident that occurred at Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday and made it clear that it had no intention of disrupting programmes of any other party. The actor said they would not stoop down the level of the YSRCP’s leaders.

He alleged that the YSRCP, which had supported development of Amaravati as the state capital while in opposition, changed its stand after coming to power. Unable to make any progress on its plan for three capitals, the YSRCP is resorting to these tactics, he said.

He questioned how a ruling party can hold meetings and rallies with slogans like ‘Grajana’ (roar), referring to the ‘Visakhara grajana’ rally organised by the YSRCP in Visakhapatnam on Saturday in support of three capitals.

The JSP leader slammed the illegal arrest of his party leaders and workers after the incident at Vizag airport and said they would continue legal battle in the case.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that when YSRCP functionaries were resorting to stone pelting, it was being described as expression of feelings but when workers of other parties were raising slogans, they were being arrested.

He wondered what police were doing when vehicles of ministers were being attacked at Vizag Airport.

The JSP founder alleged that he was provoked in Visakhapatnam to create disturbances but he acted with restraint. He made it clear that the JSP will not fall into the trap of the YSRCP as his party believed only in constructive criticism.

He reiterated that his aim is to end criminalisation of politics. “We have a disgraceful system where IAS and IPS officers salute criminals,” he said.

The younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi said that Andhra Pradesh can progress and prosper only if it gets rid of the YSRCP. “There is no other way. Leaders with a criminal political mindset should be distanced from governance,” he said.

