The Andhra Pradesh government has in no way interfered with the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday.

He made it clear that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has nothing to do with the ongoing CBI investigation into the allegations against Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters that Avinash Reddy has been acting as a responsible person as he appeared before the CBI for 6-7 times. He said this time Avinash Reddy expressed his inability to appear due to his mother’s ill-health and has sought time for the same.

Stating that Avinash Reddy is not running away, the YSRCP General Secretary condemned the reports that he was doing a drama to avoid appearing before the CBI. He dismissed as speculation reports in a section of the media that Kurnool Superintendent of Police is not cooperating with the CBI in arresting Avinash Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy questioned how others would know if the CBI had sought cooperation from the state police for Avinash Reddy’s arrest. “This is a matter between two departments. How will we know,” he asked.

He also slammed a section of the media for circulating fake news that central forces were being rushed to Kurnool. He also found fault with the debates on some TV channels where one of the participants called for imposing President’s rule in the state.

He said that fake news circulated by some media organisations which are friendly to the opposition TDP caused concern among Avinash Reddy’s supporters and they came to Kurnool. He remarked that some of them may have gotten angry over channels for saying that the MP is enacting drama. “This can’t be called an attack on the media. Why should we behave in a manner to provoke others,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy, who skipped appearing before the CBI, continued to stay put at a hospital in Kurnool where his mother was undergoing treatment.

The MP’s supporters remained outside Viswabharathi Hospital amid reports that he may be arrested by the CBI.

Avinash Reddy’s mother Y.S. Lakshmi is beingAtreated for cardiac ailment at Viswbharathi Hospital and he remained at the hospital with his mother for the fifth day.

The Kadapa MP, who is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has written to the CBI seeking exemption from appearance time till May 27 in view of his mother’s condition.

In a letter to the CBI, the MP wrote that his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy is in judicial custody and being the only son, he is responsible for taking care of her during this critical time.

Meanwhile, in a setback to Avinash Reddy, the Supreme Court refused to pass interim orders to restrain CBI from arresting him. It directed Telangana High Court to conduct a hearing on May 25 on the MP’s petition for anticipatory bail.

The MP had not appeared before the CBI on May 16 and May 19 in Hyderabad. On May 16, he cited prior fixed official engagements in Pulivendula as the reason and sought four days’ time. On May 19, he conveyed to the CBI that he would not be able to appear before it as his mother took ill.

The central agency had issued a fresh notice on May 19, directing him to appear before it at its Hyderabad office on May 22.

However, the MP once again expressed his inability to appear due to his mother’s poor health.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Last month, the CBI arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy, a cousin of Rajasekhara Reddy.

