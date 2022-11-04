Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh will collapse soon.

The Jana Sena leader said that the day is not far off for the government which made a beginning with demolition will collapse.

He made the remark while condemning demolition of houses of Jana Sena supporters in Ippatam village of Guntur district on Friday.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSRCP government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is targeting the villagers for giving their lands for holding Jana Sena formation day public meeting on March 14. He said when the ruling party leaders were threatening people in Amaravati not to cooperate with Jana Sena for its public meeting, villagers of Ippatam came forward to give their lands.

The actor-politician said though the village already has a 70 feet road which is sufficient considering the low volume of traffic, it was deliberately being expanded to 120 feet to target the villagers.

The Jana Sena leader said demolition of houses and shops was taken up out of political vengeance.

The demolition drive in the village triggered tension and evoked strong protest by villagers, who questioned the action of authorities without issuing notices. The protestors sat in front of JCBs to stop the demolition.

The demolition was stopped after the High Court passed interim orders.

The Jana Sena announced Pawan Kalyan will visit Ippatam village on Saturday.

