Jagan govt should not violate temples’ traditions: TDP

Amaravati, Sep 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao on Thursday warned the state’s YSR Congress government against flouting traditions followed at temples since ages.

“The tradition of giving a declaration by non-Hindus was in practice at the Tirumala temple since the British regime. Even the AP Endowments Act and GO 311 underline the need for a non-Hindu to declare his faith in the divinity of Tirumala deity before entry,” Rao claimed.

Attacking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not following the rules and regulations of temples in utter disregard of the sentiments of devotees, he said that Reddy is sitting silently when “so many” attacks were taking place on temples.

Noting that the Chief Minister and his family members were free to believe in any religion they want to, he however, said that there is “no way that the traditions of other religions can be ignored without any regard for the feelings of their devotees”.

Rao claimed that “many priests and devotees are shedding tears” because Reddy allegedly did not sign the faith declaration at Tirumala when he participated in the Brahmostavams.

“As the silken robes were presented without a spouse by the side, their sacredness was desecrated. Lots of non-Hindus went into Tirumala temple along with the Chief Minister without submitting a declaration,” he alleged.

