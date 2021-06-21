Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Monday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is rectifying the mistake of contract jobs introduced by former Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

“Chandrababu Naidu had introduced the contractual jobs mistake. Jagan Mohan Reddy is correcting it,” said Reddy.

Reddy reminded that 51,000 Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees were absorbed into the government fold under the YSRCP government, terming it as “no ordinary development”.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leader upped the ante against Mansas Trust’s reinstated chairman and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapati Raju.

Hinting at Raju, Reddy claimed that people in north Andhra Pradesh know who blocked the ‘panchagramala’ settlement and alleged that nobody believed in Raju’s stories.

“Do not pose like an innocent person Ashok. Everybody understood what would happen in Mansas Trust once Babu’s men got into it,” alleged Reddy.

–IANS

