Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked the party cadre to gear up for winning all 175 Assembly seats in 2024 polls.

Virtually launching the poll campaign, he said that Mission 175 is not impossible as the party swept all local body elections by winning the hearts of people.

In his concluding speech on the second day of the party plenary, he appealed to people to support the YSRCP for a clean sweep in the next elections.

Jagan Reddy called upon the cadre to carry the welfare initiatives taken in the last three years to every household and highlight the deceptive maneuver of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the “band of thieves”.

In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP had bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Over 4 lakh people from across the state participated in the plenary on the second day, which also saw the party unanimously electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as its lifetime President.

Taking liberal comparisons from the Mahabharata, the Chief Minister urged the people to play the role of Arjuna to defeat Kauravas. He also cautioned them that if the YSRCP loses power, the welfare schemes benefiting crores of people in the state will be stopped by the opposition parties.

He stated that the opposition “will hatch evil conspiracies” against the government and make numerous fake promises to lure people ahead of the elections. He told the cadre to alert people regarding the opposition’s “sly tactics” for securing power.

In a scathing attack on TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jaga Reddy said a true leader will have empathy towards people, but not arrogance. He commented that Naidu doesn’t have a ‘chip’ to be empathetic towards the poor and reminded that one should have it in mind and heart.

“Unlike Chandrababu who used weaker sections at the time of elections, the YSRCP stood by them and strengthened them by empowering them socially, economically, and politically by committing to social justice,” he said.

He recalled that Naidu, who had served as Chief Minister for 14 years, had appealed to the government to make Kuppam a revenue division and the government obliged as it does good for the people.

On the three-year YSRCP government rule, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 95 per cent of the poll promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled by taking the governance to the village level for transparent, corruption-free implementation of welfare schemes and government initiatives.

“Unlike the previous government, which couldn’t keep the promises given to the people and neglected education, health, agriculture, and women’s welfare, the current government had directly credited Rs 1.62 lakh crore through DBT under various welfare schemes,” he said and elaborated the welfare schemes that are being provided by his government touching every section of the society.

He recalled the journey of the YSRCP and thanked the party workers for their support over the years. He assured them that he would continue to take their responsibility in the coming days as well.

