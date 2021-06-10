Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sought approval for investment clearance of Rs 55,657 crore for Polavaram Project from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as part of his Delhi tour on the first day.

He sought the investment clearance as per 2017 – 18 price list at the earliest for the project works which include land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation with a plan to complete the dam by June 2022.

Reddy requested Shekhawat to consider water supply component as an integral part of the irrigation component as it would be in sync with the guidelines followed by the Jal Shakti ministry towards national projects.

The Chief Minister asked the ministry to reimburse the cost incurred in land acquisition and resettlement of the project affected families.

Likewise, Reddy requested for the relocation of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) headquarters from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram at the earliest as it is difficult for easily monitoring and inspecting the project.

Earlier, he also met with Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for resolving environmental clearance issues regarding stocking works of the project. Eom/210 words

–IANS

sth/

8:13 pm