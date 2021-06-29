Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was pushing the state into indebtedness and bankruptcy by going after welfare.

“Without earning revenue in the state, Reddy is continuing welfare rule, leading to the state’s indebtedness and bankruptcy,” alleged Veerraju.

He claimed that the MRO and collector offices have been mortgaged already and if things are left like this, Reddy may even mortgage people.

Veerraju exhorted that BJP’s state executive committee met on Monday and resolved to hit back at the ruling YSRCP alleged anti-people programmes.

The BJP state president demanded the government to cancel the job calendar and release a new one with the jobs promised by the ruling dispensation.

“With high hopes, lakhs of unemployed youths are looking forward to jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader claimed that the chief minister replaced Telugu medium of instruction at the graduate level with English to further the ‘conversions agenda’.

“As a Telugu hating person, I challenge you (Reddy) to campaign in English,” Veerraju alleged.

He also took a jibe at principal opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu by claiming that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is doing its ‘bit’ to save Telugu by making zoom calls from Hyderabad.

–IANS

sth/dpb