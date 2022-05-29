West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Sunday slammed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee over the latter’s attack on a section of the judiciary.

On Saturday afternoon, while addressing a rally at the industrial township of Haldia in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee, launched a scathing attack on a section of the judiciary or the Calcutta High Court orders directing CBI probe on various issues in the state. Describing a section of the judiciary as biased, Abhishek Banerjee said that a couple of judges are acting at the behest of others by directing CBI probe on minor issues.

Speaking to newspersons at Siliguri on Sunday morning, the governor criticized the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary without naming him. “The manner in which a Lok Sabha member attacked the judiciary on Saturday is simply unthinkable. He has attacked a judge who has ordered a CBI probe as per the provisions of the constitution. And the Lok Sabha member has attacked the judge for that. I will direct the state chief secretary to look into the matter and take necessary action,” the governor said on Monday.

The governor’s comments have attracted criticisms from the Trinamool Congress leadership. “The governor is acting as a representative of the BJP and thus misusing his constitutional chair,” the Trinamool state vice president, Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

On Sunday, the governor also criticized the state government for the latter’s initiative to remove governor from the post of state university chancellor and private university visitor. “This is a ploy to divert attention from the recent scam relating to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities, which has ruined the future of the youths. “Let a bill on this come to me on this count and then only I will take a call,” Dhankhar said.

Reacting to that, senior Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Saugata Roy, said that the governor is unnecessarily linking the two issues. “The governor has become a hurdle for development of higher education in the state and hence the state government has taken an initiative to replace him,” Roy said.

20220529-132006