COMMUNITY

Jagmeet Singh calls on Ottawa to control “greedflation” by big grocery chains

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

As the Loblaw price freeze on No Name products ended, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called on the Justin Trudeau government to control “greedflation” by big grocery chains.

“Last October, after pressure from the NDP, Loblaw announced that they would freeze some grocery prices,” Singh said in a media statement. “The price freeze shows that grocery giants manipulate how much we pay. Their profits have skyrocketed. They’ve been using inflation as an excuse to hike prices higher than they need to. That’s greedflation.”

Singh says that with the freeze ending, price will go up again and “families are going to have to take more out of their grocery carts, or rack up a bigger bill at the till”.

He holds Trudeau and the Liberals responsible for the high cost of living and recommends a windfall profits tax to disincentivize gouging.

“For months, the NDP has called out grocery store CEOs who earn millions in bonuses, and we’ve been calling for a windfall profits tax to disincentivize gouging.The Liberals have the power to hold to account CEOs of big grocery chains, leading to lower prices for you,” Singh added.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada’s Max Parrot wins gold medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle

    Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in...

    Do you know when to call 911?

    Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for most of Ontario