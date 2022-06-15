COMMUNITY

Jagmeet Singh calls on Ottawa to help Canadians struggling with inflation

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Ahead of an expected announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tomorrow at Bay Street, the New Democrats are urging the government not to offer a repackaging of measures that Liberals have already announced.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh says the government’s refusal to help Canadians with the soaring cost of living is unacceptable.

“People are feeling stressed. They can’t buy the food they need because they can’t afford their weekly groceries. Now we’re hearing that millions of Canadians are worried they’ll have to sell their home,” Singh said in a statement sent to CanIndia News. “People need help. They need the government to take action and get money back in their pockets so they can afford the things they need. What we have heard so far from the Liberals is excuses not to act. That does nothing to help people make ends meet. New Democrats will keep pushing this government to deliver real help to Canadians.”

In a survey released earlier this week, almost one in four homeowners say they would be forced to sell their home if the interest rates continue to rise.

Singh is urging the government to announce new measures that will really make a difference.

The NDP has been calling on the government to help over 12 million Canadians now by doubling the GST rebate and adding $500 to every Canada Child Benefit to get between $500 – $1000 back into their pockets. Despite the federal government expecting to increase its GST revenue by $2 billion this year alone, the Liberals’ current increases to the GST would only get Canadians seven extra dollars this year.

“Families deserve real support. Instead, the Liberals are offering repackaged announcements instead of getting money to Canadians who need help taking care of themselves and their families,” said Singh. “When times are tough, it shouldn’t be hardworking people who pay the price.”

