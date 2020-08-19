Jagmeet Singh urges Trudeau to extend the CERB till September end

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s NDP, made the following media statement: “Yesterday, Justin Trudeau showed us once again that he doesn’t get what Canadians are going through.

“Millions of people across the country are stressed about how they’re going to make ends meet when the Liberals cancel the CERB at the end of the month. Instead of reassuring people and giving them answers, Justin Trudeau shut down parliament and raised even more uncertainty about what happens next.

“While he said nice things in front of the cameras, he dismissed the concerns of those who don’t know how they’ll keep a roof over their heads or food on the table next month.

“To help people get through the next few weeks, we’re calling on Justin Trudeau to provide some certainty by extending the CERB until the end of September and to present his plan to fix Employment Insurance before September 1.

“While Justin Trudeau shut down parliament to hide from his scandals, Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay the price.

Canadians deserve a government that is focussed on delivering the help they need.”