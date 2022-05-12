A campaign rally at the office of the provincial NDP candidate Jen Deck on Wednesday turned ugly when protestors verbally abused federal party leader Jagmeet Singh.

Videos posted on social media show protesters shouting profanities in Singh’s face as he left the event. Some of them followed him to his vehicle while continuing to yell and then showed him their middle fingers outside the window.

Singh said the aggressive verbal harassment he endured outside the Peterborough campaign event was one of the most troubling experiences of his political career.

“There were folks that were saying some really horrible things,” he later told reporters at a news conference. “Some folks were saying ‘I hope you die’ and things of that nature.”

In a statement posted on Twitter Singh wrote, “While disagreements are fundamental to a thriving democracy – hatred, violence and wishing death upon others threaten it.”

“Polarization and disinformation are real dangers to our society,” he added saying some politicians were responsible for stoking it without naming them.

“Politicians must remember the consequences when they stoke fear and division,” his statement read. “When hate is given space to grow, it spreads like wild fire. That is why we must always confront it – giving it no space to take hold and no room to grow.”

Singh’s written statement began by thanking everyone who had reached out to him after the incident.

“I want to especially say to the people of Peterborough – I have visited many times and I know your community is filled with good people who want the best for each other,” he said.

The federal NDP leader concluded it by saying he loved the city and would be back.

“Peterborough, I love you. Don’t worry – I’ll [be] back,” Singh said.

Peterborough police say they have reached out to Jagmeet Singh to discuss the incident.

“PPS wasn’t aware NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Ptbo,” Peterborough police tweeted. “Since learning of the event officers reached out to Mr. Singh to discuss as there were no calls for service. It’s disheartening to hear as we know most residents are respectful & these few are not reflective of our community.”