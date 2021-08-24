Standing in front of Revera’s headquarters, a for-profit long-term care company, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh vowed to end for-profit long-term care and committed to a Care Guarantee for seniors, families and workers.

It is wholly owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment, the Crown corporation managing public servants’ pensions. If elected, Singh plans to nationalize Revera and make it public.

The NDP leader said Trudeau voted with the Conservatives to keep profit-driven long-term care and he failed to deliver on a commitment to establish national standards and to hold big corporations to them.

“Canadians living and working in for-profit long-term care homes were the hardest hit by the pandemic. Justin Trudeau allowed big corporations to make big money by cutting corners and neglecting our loved ones,” said Singh. “Justin Trudeau said a lot of things about making life better for seniors in long-term care, but he voted to keep profit in long-term care, and is giving even more control to big corporations.”

Singh vowed to take profit out of long-term care by removing control from big corporations and banning any new for-profit care homes.

“No one should profit off the neglect of our loved ones,” said Singh. He also pledged to develop national care standards, with accountability measures, and to boost wages and support for long-term care workers

My team and I will take profit out, pay long-term care workers a living wage and guarantee quality care for seniors,” said Singh. “The pandemic brought a national shame to light which we can never forget. I’m not Justin Trudeau. I will do what it takes to get the profit out of long-term care and give our loved ones the care they deserve.”